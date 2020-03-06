Contain spread of virus stigma

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
When casual references are made to the Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus” or the “Wuhan virus”, it may not strike many that such words are indeed the building blocks of stigma. A stereotype is painted, and soon enough, scaremongers start isolating the person or community from where coronavirus instances were reported.
And it has started. A couple of days ago, media in the UK reported on an alleged coronavirus-linked attack on a young Singaporean student, who was punched in the face. This is being investigated by the authorities, but the media report also states that the University of Oxford advised staff to come together as a community and “support and not shun one another.” Reports from Canada narrate steps taken by the Chinese-Canadian citizens in combating slurs directed at them, following the spread of Covid-19.
It’s only when violent or hateful attacks hit the headlines that it becomes evident how casual words become the breeding ground for animosity.
In the past, animal welfare groups have called for sensitive language in reporting incidents involving animals. Often, loose labels like “conflict” or “menace” are used without giving the real picture — that of a reduced animal habitat caused by human encroachments. Insensitive words ratchet up the hysteria, leading to attacks on animals.
The thoughtless ‘labelling syndrome’ crops up in various contexts, if we look closely. Since the new coronavirus still has many unknowns that scientists are trying to understand, it could cause anxiety and fear that fuels harmful stereotypes.
Against this backdrop, the World Health Organization has advised on how not to refer to the spread of Covid-19. It is not an “Asian” virus that was “infecting” people, the WHO said, advising against the use of hyperbole that suggested a “plague” or “apocalypse” type situation. Calling for less dramatic, but accurate words like “acquiring” or “contracting” Covid-19, the WHO explains that even the official name for the disease was chosen in a manner to avoid stigmatisation
The writer is Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Apart from helping you monitor your portfolio value, the document also has many other uses
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...