Football’s ugly underbelly

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The month-long Euro football festival, unfortunately left a bitter aftertaste. That England sadly lost and Italy were deserved winners almost threatened to become a footnote with the violence that followed the finals in London.
The racist abuse on social media of English players, especially the ones who missed the penalties — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — added another ugly and vicious coating to the violence. Rashford’s giant mural was defaced in Manchester by hooligans, though it must be added here that there were enough and more number of people who condemned it and quickly tried to restore the mural.
Rashford’s past year has been both eventful and controversial. He was single-handedly responsible for restoring school meals last year during the first lockdown after the Johnson government tried to shut it down. It was his high-profile public campaign that forced the Tory government’s hand to reverse its stand. For this Rashford came for a great deal of appreciation but was also seen as a thorn in the flesh of the Conservative Party.
To give credit where it’s due, the Football Association (FA) — the game’s governing body in England — was quick to condemn the violence and racist abuse. The FA even exhorted the social media companies to take action against those yobs who heaped racist abuse, which was indeed heartening.
But could the political establishment have done more to stop things from coming to such a pass? Wasn’t it in some indirect way complicit in all this? The English fans in Wembley routinely booed the national anthems of rival teams, and such boorish behaviour was not condemned by the ruling establishment. Players taking the knee before the match to foster racial equality was even dubbed as “gesture politics” by a senior Tory politician.
To put things in perspective, the violence witnessed last Sunday wasn’t anywhere close what occurred after England’s 1996 semi-final loss to Germany. But it’s a reminder of how far still football has to travel to stamp out violence and racism.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...