India on its way for a renewable future

In 2015, India laid out an ambitious plan to achieve 175 GW of installed renewable capacity by the end of 2022. During FY2022, India added 15.5 GW of capacity, which is double that of FY2021. In the 2022 calendar year so far, two-thirds of the target has been achieved. While four states have been able to achieve their respective targets, many have not.

The Covid-19 pandemic and basic customs duty introduced on import of solar modules and cells has created issues, but the government is optimistic about achieving its overall 450 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.