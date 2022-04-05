Positive sentiment in housing sector

Home sales have maintained steady growth post-Covid as per Jan-March 2022 data. The higher demand is also driving a similar growth in project launches in the country. The demand led growth has not been at the expense of pricing power of the builders. Even as government incentives have helped growth in affordable housing projects, share of higher ticket sales have rebounded. However, India is a laggard among major countries which have shown 10 per cent growth in housing prices in 2021

