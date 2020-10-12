Statistalk

Safe-haven metals save the day for bourses

Bavadharini K S | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

The outbreak of Covid-19 in March this year impacted the volumes in commodities exchanges. However, with many taking the safe-haven route,  gold and silver contracts saw good participation from investors/traders. Agri-based contracts  are yet to recover, though.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 12, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.