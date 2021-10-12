Statistalk

How will Q2 earnings pan out?

Hari Viswanath | Updated on October 12, 2021

The stock market is entering a crucial results season. The Q2 performance will be closely watched for the extent of recovery in earnings, which has already been factored into the index levels currently. While the start has not been great with TCS missing expectations, the results from rest of the pack will provide clear direction

 

 

