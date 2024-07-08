Every now and then, the debate over implementing a quota in the private sector resurfaces. Many States have even attempted to legislate private sector job quotas — for example, Haryana passed a Bill mandating 75 per cent domicile quota in private sector employment, which was set aside by the Supreme Court. This push aligns with broader societal demands for more inclusive employment practices and reflects ongoing concerns about economic disparities. As a result, the private sector often finds itself on tenterhooks regarding potential regulations mandating such quotas.

Missed opportunities

Companies have, however, missed opportunities to make significant strides in inclusivity and diversity. The recent Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reveals gender disparity, with the urban Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) showing only 25.4 per cent of women (37 per cent rural +urban) participating in the workforce . Efforts to include people with disabilities (PWD) often stop at basic compliance. As a result, a low percentage of employable people are employed in this group.

The Covid-19 induced lockdown presented a great opportunity for the private sector to address long-standing disparities in the workplace. With work-from-home (WfH) becoming a necessity, equal employment opportunities could be extended to all, regardless of their circumstances. For those with care-giving responsibilities, the flexibility of WfH allowed them to maintain their careers without sacrificing family obligations. For PWD, remote work eliminated the physical barriers associated with commuting and navigating traditional office spaces, making employment more accessible and feasible. Further, work-from- anywhere allows spouses of professionals in armed forces and other government jobs to retain their jobs regardless of their geographic location, ensuring career continuity.

By embracing and institutionalising these flexible working arrangements, companies had the chance to foster a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Remote working also had the potential to significantly contribute to a more equitable distribution of jobs across India, effectively diluting the concentration of employment opportunities in metro cities. Traditionally, individuals from non-metro cities face considerable challenges in sustaining themselves in low-income, entry-level jobs in metros due to the high cost of living and lack of social support system. Remote working could remove this entry barrier to white-collar careers, allowing talented individuals from smaller towns to access job opportunities without the need for relocation.

Despite the social benefits and initial enthusiasm for remote working, many companies that were staunch proponents of these arrangements have now reversed their stance. The mandate to return to the office has undone many of the potential gains in social, geographical and gender equity that emerged during the pandemic. However, organisations also faced major challenges such as data security and monitoring employee productivity during the adoption of WfH practices.

While it was necessary to transition back to in-office work to address these challenges, organisations can still invest in affirmative action by making certain roles permanently remote and offering these opportunities to disadvantaged groups. To support these initiatives, regulatory changes are necessary. The government could establish guidelines that promote remote work for specific roles, provide tax incentives for companies that implement inclusive remote work policies, and ensure that data security and anti-moonlighting measures are robustly enforced.

To truly commit to social equity, the private sector must recognise the value of remote working and other flexible arrangements as integral components of their diversity and inclusion strategies.

Milind is Professor at MBM University, Jodhpur, and Sharad is a research scholar at MDI, Gurgaon. Views are personal