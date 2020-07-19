China’s budding relationship with Iran is a threat to India

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
This may well be the emergence of a new diplomatic grouping that could be a thorn in India’s side for years to come. India’s long-time ally, Iran, pushed to the wall by US President Donald Trump’s crippling sanctions, has now turned to China, which has pledged a staggering $400-billion worth of investments in the cash-strapped Persian Gulf nation’s oil-and-gas, infrastructure and transportation sectors as part of a 25-year economic and military partnership. Because of its location, Pakistan will obviously fit perfectly into this geopolitical jigsaw puzzle. India quickly felt the impact of these new global linkages when Iran, citing delays in Indian funding, declared it would go it alone with building the 628-km Chabahar-Zahedan railway line originally slated to be developed in partnership with India’s state-owned Ircon. India received a US sanctions waiver to proceed with its investments at Iran’s Chabahar Port, but it wasn’t clear whether this go-ahead extended to the rail link; hence, India had been dragging its feet on signing. In all likelihood, China will now partner this project. Also, the Iran-China agreement clearly includes military ties, equipment supplies and intelligence sharing. It also brings the Chinese close to the Strait of Hormuz, the key choke-point for Middle Eastern oil.
India and the Islamic Republic have traditionally celebrated their age-old “civilisational ties.” But the nations have been drifting apart in recent years, partly due to Trump’s pressure on India not to be a nuclear sanctions-buster and also because India has been moving closer to the US. Last year, India, once Iran’s biggest oil customer, ceased buying Iranian oil and Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, speaking to Indian journalists in Tehran, chastised New Delhi for letting itself be “bullied” by the US. He said Iran had expected India, as an old friend, to be “more resilient vis-à-vis US pressure”. The fraying ties showed in Iran’s unexpectedly sharp criticism of India occasionally. After the Article 370 abrogation, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country had good relations with India but expected New Delhi “to adopt a just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir.” Iran also wants peace on the other side of the border with Afghanistan, and it seems to have decided that only Pakistan can help to bring this about. If China builds a firm base in Iran, it would reduce India’s chances of rebuilding its position in the country.
Not taking part in the Chabahar-Zahedan rail line can only be a step back for India. India would be reducing its presence in Iran just as the Chabahar port is at the take-off stage. In the last few weeks, India has sent two consignments of grain for Afghanistan via Chabahar. It had also hoped to build trade to the Central Asian states and even Russia via the port. Mercantile journals report that Chabahar port’s traffic has increased sharply in the 11 months till February. It would be a spectacular own goal if we didn’t maximise its potential.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...