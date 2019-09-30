Know your onions

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
Volatile onion prices — they have touched ₹80 or so in Mumbai’s retail markets — at this time of the year have become a regular feature. As part of the script, the government of the day responds in knee-jerk fashion, more so when elections are around the corner. This time, the Centre has banned all exports and imposed stockholding limits of 100 quintals for retailers and 500 quintals for wholesalers. These measures are both ill-timed and avoidable. So, why does this drama play out year after year?
India, the world’s largest producer of onions after China, produces about 23 million tonnes over three crop seasons in a year — rabi, kharif and late kharif — of which the rabi crop accounts for a major share of the annual output. Prices typically remain subdued till the monsoon sets in — often alarmingly so, triggering farmers’ protests, as was witnessed in Mandsaur and Ahmadnagar in June 2017. Maharashtra (30 per cent of onion output) and Gujarat (10 per cent) are the major onion-producing States, more so during the rabi season, while Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh supply some of the kharif crop. With monsoon setting in late in recent years in peninsular India, the kharif crop tends to suffer damage. The heavy rain also affects the stored crop in Maharashtra, apart from the standing crop, adding to the price pressure. Add to this, the depletion of rabi stocks, and there is a two-month window when traders try to maximise their gains, possibly more so in the context of elections when they mop up funds for political parties.
The government’s response is comprehensively wrong. Instead of shoring up prices by procuring onions through the summer months, so that prices remain above ₹20 a kg — that would help agencies such as NAFED recover their storage costs, as experts like Ashok Gulati have pointed out — the government sits back and watches this volatility play out, and then imports onions precisely when the new arrivals are likely to hit the market, hurting farmers in the process. It does not help that the long chain of intermediaries and the APMC system leave farmers with less than a third of the retail price as their share, as observed by Gulati. It is surprising that initiatives such as e-NAM do not seem to have helped.
Timely procurement through the summer months, along with converting onions into a dehydrated or powder form will enhance their value. If policies are sensible enough, there would be little need to shed tears over onion price movements.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...