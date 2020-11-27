Silver linings

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The Q2 GDP growth figure of minus 7.5 per cent looks better than what many economy observers had anticipated. On the world scale, it still compares poorly with most major countries, except perhaps the UK, Spain and Mexico. China remains an outlier, and has recorded nearly 5 per cent growth in the July-September quarter. A marked revival over the last quarter has been a feature of most developed economies, even as they remain in the negative territory. The challenge in India, blessed with good South-West monsoon this year that has held up the rural sector, is to keep up the ongoing industrial and service sector revival. Export prospects do not look promising for now.
As in the previous quarter, 3.4 per cent agriculture growth (in gross value added terms) lifted the economy as a whole. Notably, manufacturing entered the positive territory, in tune with the improvement in core sector indices such as electricity output, growing 0.6 per cent, against minus 39.3 per cent in Q1 this year, and minus 0.6 per cent in Q2 of 2019-20. Construction de-growth, too, narrowed sharply in sequential terms from minus 50.3 per cent to minus 8.6 per cent, a figure that may turn positive in the next few months, given the boost to affordable housing. The slump in the trade, transport and communications, at minus 15.6 in Q2 is disconcerting even if better than minus 47 per cent in the previous quarter. The revival of this sector would depend on the duration of the pandemic and the availability of vaccines.
The lower slump in consumption expenditure this quarter (minus 11.3 per cent, year-on-year, against minus 25 per cent in Q1) mirrors the uneven improvement across industrial and services sectors. It indicates paucity of incomes, uncertainty of sentiment and an indifferent jobs scenario — even as the mood is picking up. The investment slump in relation to the previous year has narrowed as well — from a dramatic 98 per cent fall in Q1 to a 7.2 per cent fall in Q2. In sequential terms, capital formation has risen about 60 per cent, against a dip in Q2 of last fiscal in relation to Q1. A striking feature is the squeeze in government spending by 22 per cent y-o-y, against a rise of 16.4 per cent in the last quarter. This shows that the rising fiscal deficit is being led by revenue contraction. Despite the green shoots, it is too early to say whether bank credit, now growing at 5 per cent, and the liquidity push will translate into the requisite pick up in private investment, even as the government cuts back. The government must push capital expenditure in this scenario.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...