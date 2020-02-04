FM has rightly focussed on healthcare fundamentals

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Healthcare as a sector is critical for nation-building in India from several perspectives. Firstly, it is the fifth largest sector in the economy, with a significant contribution to GDP and foreign exchange earnings. Secondly, it is an important job creator — directly employing over five million people, and several million more indirectly. And, thirdly, and most importantly, it is the sector that cares for the health of the people.
A healthy, productive workforce is at the heart of a healthy economy, and so healthcare must take centre-stage in Budget discussions.
In the last few Budgets, it has — especially with the announcement of the flagship programme Ayushman Bharat. That signalled the start of India’s journey towards universal healthcare. In every Budget after that, we have moved further ahead.
And in Budget 2020 too, the Finance Minister has moved forward, by focussing on the fundamentals. The allocation for healthcare was increased by 6 per cent, to ₹69,000 crore. This is a reasonable increase, in line with growth estimates, and we believe the government will continue to increase allocations until we reach at least 2.5 per cent of GDP.
The allocation for Ayushman Bharat was increased to ₹6,400 crore. More importantly, the focus was on creating bed infrastructure for Ayushman Bharat in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and especially in the 112 aspirational districts. The framework for PPP with viability-gap funding was announced, and the private sector is enthused that the narrative around Ayushman Bharat has landed on the creation of bed capacity.
The Budget also recognised the acute shortage of skilled talent in healthcare — be it doctors, nurses or paramedics. To fully serve India’s need, we need to double the number of doctors, triple the number of nurses and quadruple the number of paramedics. The Budget offered the first set of steps in resolving this shortage, by talking about medical colleges being attached with district hospitals, and bridge education courses for skilling of nurses and technicians. It was appropriate that the Finance Minister combined the section on wellness with that of sanitation, water supply and Swachh Bharat. In that, was the acknowledgement that we need to pay attention to the social determinants of health at a very early stage, while continuing to work on the tertiary and quaternary infrastructure.
We had looked forward to hearing more about the operationalisation of the 1,50,000 wellness centres that was announced earlier, as creating primary health infrastructure and screening mechanisms are critical to fight the burden of non-communicable diseases, which threaten large swathes of our population.
The announcement about DNA screening was forward-looking, and if done well, India can have the world’s largest bio-repository and become a centre for translational research, leading the way for the rest of the world.
The additional health cess on imported medical devices was unexpected, and perhaps could have been taken up at a point in time when the indigenous medical device capability had fully matured.
There were a few misses too. There was no incentive for the creation of bed capacity for the private sector, which has contributed to 80 per cent of the bed additions of the last decade. There was also no announcement to broaden the insurance cover for private individuals, and for geriatric citizens who are high-risk and vulnerable. We would also have been enthused had there been a Budget reference to preventive health and early screening and detection, along with an increased tax deduction for a preventive health check-up.
Overall, the Budget measures will help the country move towards universal healthcare.
The writer is Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...