Green card overhaul

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill this week which could dramatically reduce the current wait time of Indian H-1B technical workers seeking green cards. The measure is expected to be approved by the Senate, and President Trump may sign it into law. The change would be phased in over three years.
The US is the most generous western country accepting nearly 1.2 million permanent residents each year. Of these, nearly 800,000 green cards are awarded based on family ties, such as a US citizen sponsoring a sibling.
Only about 140,000 visas are given out to the so-called employment-based (EB) categories, and even these are tightly controlled based on which skills bucket an applicant falls under. People with exceptional academic abilities, like professors and researchers (EB1); professional managers, lawyers, and doctors, with advanced degrees (EB2); the largest cohort are the tech workers with a Bachelor’s degree (EB3); special immigrants, such as religious workers (EB4); and people who invest in American projects (EB5).
Two constraints are placed on the disbursement of these 140,000 EB visas. The first imposes a country-cap limited to 7 per cent of the total, so India is awarded only 9,800 visas for all EB visa categories combined. Iceland, which has a total population of just 350,000 people, also is awarded only 9,800 visas — although most Icelanders never immigrate to the US. Second, the 9,800 visas which each country gets is shared with spouses and children — which means that an Indian H-1B worker with a spouse and two children will mop up four green cards in one scoop.
With the explosion of Indian H-1Bs during the last 20 years, some estimates say that it may take 50-plus years for them to receive their green cards. During this wait, life clearly cannot stop. So, they get married, buy homes, and even send their children to college, all the while under a non-immigrant H-1B visa which has to be renewed each year once the six-year life of an H-1B visa expires. H-1B visa-holders are unable to start their own businesses or freely travel abroad. Spouses are unable to work unless granted H-1B dependent employment authorisation, a policy which itself is currently under scrutiny. Children attending college do so as international students although they may have spent most of their childhood in the US and their parents paid US taxes.
The bill passed this week eliminated the 7 per cent country cap for EB visas. Theoretically, all 140,000 EB visas could now become available to Indians (from just 9,800 visas today), dramatically reducing the green card wait time, although, in practice, Indians would be competing with other nationalities, such as the Chinese, for EB-5 investor visas. The bill does not increase the number of overall green cards, which stays pegged at 1.2 million.
The bill also does not embrace policies favoured by President Trump who wants to increase the number of EB visas from 140,000 to 665,000, awarding them largely on a points-based merit system in which applicants would earn points based on age, educational background, and job offers. He would keep the total number of green cards at 1.2 million, in effect taking visas away from family beneficiaries. Such a law would be a dream for Indian tech workers but will remain so because it has little chance of passage.
In the interim, the House bill is a remarkable boon for millions of H-1B workers who can now see a light at the proverbial end of the green card tunnel.
The writer is Managing Director, Rao Advisors LLC, US
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...