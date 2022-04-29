Letters to the Editor

State taxes on fuel

This refers to the editorial ‘Fuelling acrimony’ (April 29). It is indeed a very sensitive issue. While it is true that most of the BJP ruled States cut the taxes on fuel last year, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam also need to follow suit. The finances of most of the States are in poor shape, and with limited scope for revenue generation they are bound to be fussy about cutting taxes on fuel prices.

So, ideally, the Centre and States need to leave politics aside for the larger good of the people and offer some relief as they are feeling the heat of inflation both in terms of fuel prices and other essential items.

Bal Govind

Noida

Adopt fuel saving measures

The editorial has argued for ‘some statesmanship’ on the part of the Centre and the States in providing relief to the consumer by lowering taxes. The argument for lowering taxes is itself debatable. One is given to believe that the consumer is under much stress due to high fuel prices. If indeed so, vehicle users would have become frugal by switching off at signals, rationalising trips, steady driving, and so on. Not much of this is evident on our roads.

It is necessary that the Centre and States recover the burden of higher international crude prices. There is need to adopt sustainable rather than populist pricing of energy. While it could hurt in the short term, consumers on their part could adopt fuel saving measures to reduce the pain.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Restoring trust in cooperatives

This refers to ‘Invigorating co-operatives’ (April 29). All the 10 suggestions are relevant in the present situation. If implemented, these will infuse confidence among genuine cooperators and give another lease of productive existence to the ailing cooperatives.

It may be recalled that when NABARD was established in 1982, one of the tasks given to that institution was rejuvenation of the cooperative sector. Over time, commercial interests and the dual supervision/regulation prevented cooperatives from modernisation and adoption of best practices of business.

Intelligent entrepreneurs circumvented cooperative principles and established commercial organisations under the guise of cooperatives. There are several models among cooperatives which have survived and are worth emulation, Amul in Gujarat is a case in point. The Ministry of Cooperation can play a significant role in reviving cooperatives in India.

M G Warrier

Mumbai

Fallout of global warming

Scorching heat wave with day temperatures soaring to above 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of country, including the national capital over the past few days, is one more grim pointer to the debilitating effects of global warming-induced climate change . Not long ago, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change( IPCC) had warned about the growing vulnerability of India to adverse weather events.

The alarming frequency with which the country experiences devastating deluges and crippling droughts in recent times should set the alarm bells ringing in the corridors of power to hasten the process of country’s transition to green energy by investing heavily towards ramping up non-fossil fuel energy production. Also, concerted and time-bound measures to build climate resilient infrastructure to mitigate the negative ramifications arising out of adverse weather events brooks no delay.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

For a green EV drive

This refers to ‘Are electric vehicles really green?’ (April 29). In spite of reports of stray incidents on EVs catching fire or batteries exploding, the Indian EV market has the potential to grow at a steady rate. This is thanks to the incentives and fiscal support provided by the government to EV manufacturers to fight greenhouse gas emissions caused by fossil fuels.

The EV ecosystem isn’t, however, totally pollution free. The disposal of used lithium batteries is a major concern from the environment angle. A visionary and holistic approach to EV manufacturing and innovation in recycling EV batteries are vital for controlling pollution.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN