Growth spurs

With reference to your Editorial, India’s GDP growth for the January-March quarter and the entire 2023-24 fiscal year surpassed forecasts largely due to a low deflator of 1.4 per cent that boosted manufacturing.

Public investment has been a significant driver, pushing overall fixed investment up by 9 per cent. Despite this robust GDP growth, RBI and the government’s tasks remain challenging due to GVA growth lagging behind GDP and the significant gap between the deflator and retail inflation, complicating both monetary and fiscal policies.

The most concerning aspect of the GDP data is the weak growth rate of private consumption.

This slow growth in consumption may be attributed to deteriorating job quality.

Poor job quality can be a drag on GDP, highlighting a critical area of concern despite the overall positive economic indicators.

Amarjeet Kumar

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand)

Trump vs US voters

This refers to ‘Will the conviction bite Trump on election day ?’ (June 3). With Trump being convicted on 34 felony cases in the hush money trial, everyone is most concerned whether he could contest the November 5, 2024 election and if elected, whether he could run the government from prison as Eugene Debs did in 1920.

As is evident, the US constitution does not bar Trump from contesting.

Experts say that Trump will not be imprisoned.

Trump’s conviction puts Biden in a much more strategic and advantageous position.

Surely, the second half of 2024 is getting loaded with several hottest news items on US election scenes.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Tanishq’s journey

The Book Extract makes for good reading. The excerpt reaffirms the Tata credentials, yet again. Even when CSR was unheard of, Tatas developed Jamshedpur, their plant location. Let their ilk grow.

The book rightly echoes the feelings of many a concerned citizen, ‘how many companies think about those who toil for the big success stories’ that garner eyeballs all over.

Jose Abraham

Vaikom (Kerala)

BJP win and reforms

This is with reference to ‘Exit polls: A likely Modi 3.0 might give economy a further boost’ (June 3). All the exit polls have predicted a big win for BJP-led NDA.

The election results are also important for the continuation of the reforms ushered in by Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. With sufficient foreign exchange balances due to increased exports and reduced fiscal deficit, the country has achieved a ‘positive’ rating’ by well recognised agencies which is a good sign for the economy.

Hopefully, if the poll predictions come true, the reforms will continue for betterment of the country.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad