LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

US Presidential election

Given what Donald Trump and Joe Biden represent and their starkly different views and visions, it shouldn’t be difficult for the American voters to make the right choice between them.

It is true that what eventually matters and clinches the occupancy of the Oval Office is which party - the Republican or the Democratic - manages to reach the magic number of 270 in the Electoral College. If the popular mood in America is anything to go by, the repetition of 2016 is highly unlikely. It is becoming increasingly clear from Joe Biden’s strong lead over Donald Trump in the final stretch of the race even in key swing states that the voters have made up their minds to eject the present occupant from the White House.

Given his broader vision and inclusive politics, it is understandable that Joe Biden has a lot of support among the blacks, Hispanics, Asians and other minorities. The Trump administration’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic that has proved costly in terms of lives is driving voters in droves to prefer Joe Biden who swears by a scientific response to the pandemic.

G David Milton

Maruthancode Tamil Nadu

Bihar polls and Covid threat

With reference to the report ‘Covid-19 caution goes for a toss in Bihar election heat’ (October 26), it was intriguing to learn that the Election Commission’s warning of stern action for violation of Covid-19 protocol has gone unheeded, with people gathering in huge numbers at rallies without wearing masks or caring for social distancing.

Despite several top leaders testing positive, the crowds remain unrestrained as people jostle for occupying vantage positions at election rallies.

However, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh’s remarks stating that “We are trying to enforce the Election Commission’s guidelines to the extent possible. If someone is found deliberately trying to violate the social distancing norm, then a case will be lodged against them,” tells us the real story of his inability to share the exact number where cases have been registered against the violators. So are the State authorities geared up to effectively tackle the corona 'explosion' after these elections get over?

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Advantage jewellers

With reference to the report ‘Change for better’ (October 24), exchanging an old ornament for a new one is always a loss for the consumer. The loss will be minimised if you exchange ornament without stones. But if you exchange an ornament with stones you would lose the gold worth the weight of stones. Now the gold shops are charging 1 gram weight for 8 grams towards hallmark and add it to the total weight of the ornaments.

So the weight of the ornament gets lowered to that extent. Thereby the customer is losing money for the virtual weight of gold twice.

Also, while the jeweller is supposed to give 100 per cent cost on the old gold exchanged, he gives only 97-98 per cent stating that it is for the dust and scrap. Women usually prefer ornaments with stonesso they incur heavy loss during exchange. So its advisable to avoid exchange as far as possible. An exchange is always beneficial to the jeweller and a loss to the customer.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram (AP)

Pandemic’s economic havoc

The pandemic has put the mental and physical health of the population at stake. Despite liquidity infusion credit growth is sluggish.

Though the Centre has taken many measures to boost consumption, cash is not flowing into the hands of consumers. Surging prices of essential goods and services is an impediment that is also nullifying the government’s measures to revive demand. It is vital to ensure smooth supply of essentials, especially food items that became scarce owing to heavy rains. Punitive actions against hoarders must be taken.

The disposable income of consumers must go up through more hiring and purchase of farm produce at a remunerative price to nudge rural consumption. The Centre must act fast to lift the economy.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry (Kerala)