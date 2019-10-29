Letters to the editor

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
Infosys imbroglio
Infosys is by now too familiar with the whistleblowers’ claims, and has had a disproportionate share of adverse corporate publicity compared to its peers along with a fall in its stock value. In this unsettling situation, a Vishal Sikka-like deja vu could result in a major setback for Infosys. In that episode, internal and external inquiries unanimously cleared the then Infosys head Sikka of misconduct during the acquisition of Panaya. This episode too, may well turn out to be unfounded, but the damage has already been done in the market. The founders must quickly provide reassurance.
R Narayanan
Mumbai
Adopting sustainable practices
Apropos ‘Making palm oil a ‘sustainable’ crop’ (October 29). Since palm oil is a major import for India, it must be streamlined in coherence with the global norms for imports — particularly to ensure sustainable supply from the exporting countries.
Since the exporting twin countries are facing charges such as deforestation and the releasing of mill effluents which pollute environment while making palm oil, they have the onus to go for sustainable practices.
The Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil has established the standard for sustainable palm oil, which exporting countries are adopting. In the same way, importing countries must also adopt global standards for sustainability in order to obtain palm oil without the hiccup of degrading the environment.
Similarly, for domestic production of palm oil also, India should adopt sustainable practices. The global palm oil supply chain is in dire strait and needs a revamp in all its dealings.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Monitoring bad loans
This refers to ‘3 years of IBC: Only 6% of cases resolved so far’ (October 29). In spite of the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the bad assets conundrum continues to persist in the banking sector, not just inflicting the financial health of lenders but also economic growth across the country. The IBC, which came into existence as a legal measure to speed up the realisation and resolution of bad loans, is failing to deliver the intended results.
The over-dependence on the IBC is proving costly for banks. Meticulously monitoring and following up on the credit soon after its delivery is critical to avoid the chances of the accumulation of overdue payments. Recovering the overdue amount on time is imperative to stave off legal recourse against the defaulter. Legal recourse is not beneficial to the bankers, as the legal process is time-consuming. Banks have to ensure continuous asset quality review to prevent the accounts from turning into non-performing assets. Despite various tools available with banks to control the utilisation of funds by the borrowers, the diversion of funds is not uncommon. The oversight of the banking regulator on lenders and the examination of the loan accounts by the auditors and inspectors have to be tightened.
VSK Pillai
Kottayam
War on terrorism
This refers to ‘Baghdadi’s death not necessarily the end of ISIS’ ( See thehindubusinessline.com, October 29). One tends to agree with its views that the death of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, triumphantly proclaimed by US President Donald Trump, does not mean the savagely violent jihadist group ISIS is finished. In fact, as the article suggests, there is a living example of this point in Al Qaeda, which has maintained presence even after its founder Osama bin Laden was ‘taken out’ by American special forces in Abbottabad.
The suicidal ‘exit’ of Baghdadi after being trapped in a tunnel by US troops is no small feat. However, it also goes without saying that the UN-declared terrorists should also be similarly ‘eliminated’.
For sure, any ‘selective’ stance in its ‘war on terrorism’ may never be justified.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Details of iPhone 12 - the rumoured successor of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max - are emerging
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism