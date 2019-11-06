Letters to the Editor dated November 6, 2019

Right move on RCEP

This refers to ‘India, post RCEP’ (November 6). Since India’s interests were not addressed it did not make sense for us to sign on the dotted line. Moreover, when our country is mainly an import-driven economy, it is all the more imperative that we do not enter into any pact that will further increase our trade deficit. In the past, such partnerships have proved to be unfavourable for India.

Small businesses which have suffered post-demonetisation and the GST would have been hit further had India accepted the RCEP deal. For the government though, the main task starts now. It has to ensure that Make in India gets the desired push and all the pending domestic reforms see the light of the day, to really make India’s decision meaningful. We will have to improve our exports by several notches and that can only happen when we produce quality products and given China a run for its money in the global market.

Bal Govind

Noida

Power play

This refers to ‘Doors still open for Sena: BJP’ (November 6). It’s really unfortunate that both the BJP and the Shiv Sena have mindlessly been indulging in dirty politics in Maharashtra. What else could explain the ‘hide and seek’ game being played over the post of chief ministership for the 12 days or so. While the Shiv Sena has all along been insisting on sharing the CM’s post, the BJP is not for it and has, instead, offered the Sena the newly carved-out position of Deputy CM as also several key ministerial berths in the new regime.

However, what truly prevents the Sena from forming the government with support of the Congress and the NCP if the numbers add up, remains the moot question? Is it still expecting some change of heart on the part of its pre-poll ally or awaiting any better offer? Needless to say, the political image of both of them has taken a beating and one earnestly wishes that they sort out their differences early.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

The bane of bank frauds

This refers to ‘Bank fraud cases: CBI conducts searches in over 185 locations’ (November 6). The reported fact that the CBI has conducted these searches across as many as 16 States and Union Territories, in connection with some 42 cases related to bank frauds involving around ₹7,200 crore, obviously raises several eyebrows. Significantly, two SBI branches alone reportedly accounted for over ₹2,366 crore.

But sadly, the buck does not stop here as the list of fraud-smitten banks includes IDBI Bank, Andhra Bank and 12 other prominent public sector banks.

For sure, such a worrisome situation could be attributed to some hidden nexus between the fraudulently ‘borrowing’ companies/firms and the ‘conniving’ bank staff, who may have wilfully ‘circumvented’ the prudential banking norms while extending such a massive line of credit.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Beyond the law?

This refers to the news report ‘Opposition: Where is Amit Shah?’ (November 6). That the authorities did not act with alacrity in controlling the clashes that erupted between the policemen and the lawyers, following a parking row at Tis Hazari Court complex in New Delhi, is self-evident. It is reported that at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured. However, what caused the unprecedented revolt by policemen is the suspension and transfer of some of their colleagues, following a Delhi High Court order, while no action was taken against the offending lawyers. There is video evidence of the protesting lawyers going on a rampage, stopping traffic at different places, manhandling passers-by and damaging police property.

The role of lawyers in a democratic society like India is dispute resolution between litigants, by tendering proper legal advice and where this is not effective, help the parties obtain justice from the appropriate court of law. As such, it is unbecoming of them to take the law into their own hands, behave like hooligans, meting out summary justice by assaulting whomsoever they do not see eye to eye with.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

