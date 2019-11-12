Letters to the editor

Moving on

This refers to ‘Finally, we can put Ayodhya behind us’ (November 12). A sensitive and polarising issue which has been going on for years has finally reached a conclusion. Since we are such a diverse and complex country, there are bound to be different views within and outside communities. The chief of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has indeed taken a logical stance. Whether the Board accepts the proposed land or not is its prerogative, but the Central government must offer a good location at the earliest.

I agree with writer’s views that five acres is too much for any religious structure, hence it would only be great if the extra land can be utilised for a school or a small hospital, which in turn will benefit a larger section of the society.

The time to move on has come, and it would be foolish to see this historical verdict from a ‘victory or defeat’ prism. There are far graver issues like the farmer crisis and unemployment which need government attention.

Bal Govind

Noida

Finance committee

This refers to ‘Manmohan Singh nominated to parliamentary standing committee on finance’ (see thehindubusinessline.com). It was encouraging to learn that the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has nominated former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh to the parliamentary standing committee on finance in the place of his party colleague Digvijaya Singh, who quite appreciably resigned and now stands nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on urban development.

Incidentally, it may be recalled that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently cast aspersions on the ability of both Singh and Raghuram Rajan, the former Governor of the RBI, by ‘categorically’ remarking that Indian public sector banks had the worst phase under their purview, while delivering a lecture at Colombia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

What about her own performance? Has it been par excellence? However, one earnestly wishes that all goes well, whenever she meets Singh, during her future interactions with the reconstituted PCF.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Capable leader

TN Seshan, the 10th Chief Election Commissioner, always believed in maintaining not only the efficiency of the Election Commission but also its independence. For him, discretion was rarely the better part of valour. The rare referrals of EC decisions to the apex court found appreciative concurrence. Post his stint as the EC, Seshan preferred to take the electoral route to a high office rather than expect one to be bestowed on him for “services rendered”.

We have had capable administrators, but few with the intensity needed for an extremely challenging task.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Healthy eating habits

The draft regulation notified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) with an intent to prohibit the sale and advertisement of food rich in fat, sugar and salt to children inside and near school premises deserves praise. The consumption of junk foods owing to its easy availability has seen a dramatic rise. Both parents and schools have equal onus to inculcate the significance of healthy food habits among their children. The proven inextricable link between early exposure to junk food and obesity — with its corresponding risk to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and hypertension — warrants strict measures.

Sustained awareness campaigns about the significance of balanced diet and physical activities among the children also brooks no delay.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Erratum

With reference to the report ‘Manali Petro’s Q2 PAT down 31%’ (November 12), it is clarified that the Q1 results were erroneously reported as Q2 results. The item may be treated as withdrawn. The error is deeply regretted.