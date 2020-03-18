Letters to the Editor dates March 18, 2020

Safety first

This refers to ‘Shaheen Bagh protesters to be removed as precautionary measure’ (March 18). While appreciating the latest decision of the Delhi government to impose a ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people in Delhi to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, includingmore than three-month old Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest, one must acknowledge that such a well-meaning move has come a bit too late.

This view gains more prominence as the national capital has reported many confirmed cases of the virusOne 68-year-old woman also unfortunately lost her battle against the Covid-19 here..

However, as regards the ‘contention’ made by Qazi Emad, media coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protest,that the order of shutdown has come for entertainment services, not for demonstrations as in Shaheen Bagh , does not hold much water. Who will he blame should any of these protestors fall victim to this dreaded coronavirus? Moreover, why wait for the Supreme Court’s specific order to vacate this place, since it’s already seized of the said matter?

One earnestly wishes that some wiser counsel soon prevail over the organisers of the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh and they voluntarily withdraw their extant agitation against the CAA.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Telecom woes

This refers to the editorial ‘On the DoT’ (March 18). The protracted slugfest amongst DoT, telcos and the judiciary over the AGR dues is spiralling, and it’s time the chaos was stopped. The court needs to factor in the turbulence and havoc in entire economy close on the heels of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The fate of banks, other financial instruments and customers, to say the least, are intertwined with the telcos, and any imprudent move shall make things go haywire, especially at a time when the world is undergoing other turmoil.

It shall be sagacious to view the telecom imbroglio not from from prism of legality but holistically. The court may at least consider a time of 10 years, if not 20, for clearing the AGR dues.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

Virus outbreak

Apropos ‘Covid-19 gives global economy the shivers’ (March 18). It is rightly pointed out that the coronavirus spread is likely to cause a global recession and credit crisis. The aviation industry is in a tailspin, with most flights cancelled, and the tourism sector is also gravely affected. All governments are concentrating on preventing air passengers, and are even hesitant to bring back their own citizens from abroad. The stock markets are also tumbling globally.

The only solution is to tame the virus by inventing preventive medicine and practicing preventive measures. The revival of the global economy depends upon how quickly the virus is contained and life goes back to normal.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Digital empowerment

This refers to the news report ‘Digital payments get a boost amidst virus scare’ (March 18). It is fitting that banks and digital apps are encouraging customers to go for contactless payments. Taking advantage of this opportunity, the MSME ecosystem for women in India, which is an overflowing well of innovative ideas and beneficial welfare schemes for women empowerment, must be tapped. There are highly beneficial schemes for women under small-scale and medium industries which should go digital.

SIDBI has the ‘Stree Shakti Package’ for women entrepreneurs, which is offered to women who have a majority ownership (over 50 percent) in a small business. The women also need to be enrolled in the entrepreneurship development programmes (EDP) organised by their respective state agencies.

The Mahila Udyogini Scheme also need to go digital for women. It provides financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh to set up a new small-scale venture. The Bhartiya Mahila bank, which was merged with the SBI, can also go the digital route.

NK Bakshi

Vadodara