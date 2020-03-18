Letters to the Editor dates March 18, 2020

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Safety first
This refers to ‘Shaheen Bagh protesters to be removed as precautionary measure’ (March 18). While appreciating the latest decision of the Delhi government to impose a ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people in Delhi to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, includingmore than three-month old Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest, one must acknowledge that such a well-meaning move has come a bit too late.
This view gains more prominence as the national capital has reported many confirmed cases of the virusOne 68-year-old woman also unfortunately lost her battle against the Covid-19 here..
However, as regards the ‘contention’ made by Qazi Emad, media coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protest,that the order of shutdown has come for entertainment services, not for demonstrations as in Shaheen Bagh , does not hold much water. Who will he blame should any of these protestors fall victim to this dreaded coronavirus? Moreover, why wait for the Supreme Court’s specific order to vacate this place, since it’s already seized of the said matter?
One earnestly wishes that some wiser counsel soon prevail over the organisers of the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh and they voluntarily withdraw their extant agitation against the CAA.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula (Haryana)
Telecom woes
This refers to the editorial ‘On the DoT’ (March 18). The protracted slugfest amongst DoT, telcos and the judiciary over the AGR dues is spiralling, and it’s time the chaos was stopped. The court needs to factor in the turbulence and havoc in entire economy close on the heels of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The fate of banks, other financial instruments and customers, to say the least, are intertwined with the telcos, and any imprudent move shall make things go haywire, especially at a time when the world is undergoing other turmoil.
It shall be sagacious to view the telecom imbroglio not from from prism of legality but holistically. The court may at least consider a time of 10 years, if not 20, for clearing the AGR dues.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Virus outbreak
Apropos ‘Covid-19 gives global economy the shivers’ (March 18). It is rightly pointed out that the coronavirus spread is likely to cause a global recession and credit crisis. The aviation industry is in a tailspin, with most flights cancelled, and the tourism sector is also gravely affected. All governments are concentrating on preventing air passengers, and are even hesitant to bring back their own citizens from abroad. The stock markets are also tumbling globally.
The only solution is to tame the virus by inventing preventive medicine and practicing preventive measures. The revival of the global economy depends upon how quickly the virus is contained and life goes back to normal.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Digital empowerment
This refers to the news report ‘Digital payments get a boost amidst virus scare’ (March 18). It is fitting that banks and digital apps are encouraging customers to go for contactless payments. Taking advantage of this opportunity, the MSME ecosystem for women in India, which is an overflowing well of innovative ideas and beneficial welfare schemes for women empowerment, must be tapped. There are highly beneficial schemes for women under small-scale and medium industries which should go digital.
SIDBI has the ‘Stree Shakti Package’ for women entrepreneurs, which is offered to women who have a majority ownership (over 50 percent) in a small business. The women also need to be enrolled in the entrepreneurship development programmes (EDP) organised by their respective state agencies.
The Mahila Udyogini Scheme also need to go digital for women. It provides financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh to set up a new small-scale venture. The Bhartiya Mahila bank, which was merged with the SBI, can also go the digital route.
NK Bakshi
Vadodara
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...