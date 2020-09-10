LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Merc’s flagship saloon is reborn with more ‘chips’ on its shoulder
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
Misplaced fears
‘Covid’s dark clouds’ (September 10) is a timely reflection on the plight of the serving class whose families’ survival depends on their being employed. Apart from maidservants, there are hair-dressers, tailors, flower-sellers, washermen, waiters and the like whose services have been hit. The people who avoid their services on the pretext of fear of contracting Covid-19 is an ironical example of safety-consciousness, as the same people do not shun from frequenting vegetable markets and malls.
Most workers, especially maids, are conscious about protecting themselves. Depriving them of their jobs is unfair.
YG Chouksey
Pune
Informal economy
This has reference to ‘How to save the informal economy’ (September 10). The kharif season has almost ended and the migrant workers who were temporarily employed in agriculture will be now willing to take urban employment. The government has to arrange transportation back to the place of work and the labourers are likely to get employment in ongoing real estate and infrastructure projects.
Other informal labourers, delivery boys, domestic help, small businessmen like street vendors, petty shop owners, etc., are likely to be re-employed gradually once festive seasons open up and all businesses resume. One outcome of Covid is that the value of migrant and informal labour has been well-understood but they need protection in the form of medical aid and availability of ration besides insurance for occupational loss if only their availability has to be stable.
M Raghuraman
Mumbai
Priority sector lending
This is with reference to the editorial ‘Priority concerns’ (September 10). Priority sector lending ought to be dynamic as per the needs of the changing economic scenario. Regional imbalances in the flow of agricultural credit have to be addressed and balanced credit distribution will further strengthen agriculture, which seems to be moving towards normalcy quickly. Giving priority to start-ups, though risky, may be needed to revive the supply chains along with the existing channels.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Banks as growth drivers
One cannot agree more with the Finance Minister when she says, ‘Banks are catalysts of economic revival’, especially considering the contraction of the Indian economy by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal, caused primarily by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also indisputable that ‘interest earned from lending’ is the primary source of income for banks, provided the advances are recovered.
With the loans under several government sponsored schemes being collateral free, banks not only face recalcitrant and belligerent borrowers during recovery efforts, but also have to make provisions thereon and then face the mortification of being pulled up by the powers that be for the high levels of NPAs in their books. PSBs can still deliver, provided they have, among others, the wholehearted support of the government and the judiciary in their recovery efforts.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
Boost for street vendors
It was commendable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi found the time to interact via video-conferencing with street vendors who got loans under the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme to tide over the financial hardships due to the pandemic and lockdown. The one-time loan of ₹10,000 is a big amount for people living in penury.
It is no small service that in this time when the ruling elite wish to project India as a land of affluence Prime Minister Modi has pledged to ease the problems of the poor. Given his fondness for digital technology, Modi’s advocacy of digital transactions by street vendors is perfectly understandable. But a lot more is needed to improve their economic condition and quality of life. The “turnover” in their “business” is too meagre to make the transition from cash payment to digital payment worthwhile.
G David Milton
Maruthancode, TN
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The Malayalam author’s impressions of the Capital are a far cry from the visuals presented in the glossy pages ...
The title of Pankaj Mishra’s new book refers to Western intellectuals who assumed that their societies were ...
Foot-stomping masterpieces are often misrepresented, especially during election season
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...