Letters to the editor dated July 23, 2021

Settling death claims

This refers to news report ‘Banks review settlement processes for deceased customers’ (July 23). In a scenario of rising mortalities due to the pandemic and partial lockdowns, it is essential to ease the procedures for settling death claims either to the nominee or to the legal heirs without delay. The powers delegated to the branch to settle the claims in respect of with or without production of succession certificate needs revision to make settlements quick to avoid the hardships of the family of the deceased. Wherever nominees are available and if the claim is legitimate banks must pay the claim immediately.

Banks must ensure that proper nomination is available in all the accounts irrespective of their types and nature. The availability of nomination facilities and their significance needs to be made aware to the account holders. While through impersonation frauds are being committed on the customers, it is vital to convene customer meets periodically to sensitize them about their obligations and rights.

In the absence of succession certificate banks must settle claims after securing the interest of the legitimate heir and bank on the basis and strength of affidavits from the claimant and a no-objection certificate stamped paper of appropriate value from other kin of the deceased. While settling death claims banks need to adhere to good faith and ensure that nothing contrary to the claim is noticed.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

Olympic expectations

Apropos ‘Indian Olympic team needs a billion fans’ (July 23), the buzz around Team India has picked up with a variety of brands launching motivational campaigns in support of the Indian contingent. Brands are not leaving no stone unturned to boost athletes’ pride on representing their country. But Indian Olympic movement and Indian athletes have no organised army of fans to encourage them. Our Olympic team needs the support of 1.3 billion Indians. The post-winning reception to the athletes must should celebrate not only their current achievement but must also serve as an encouragement for future endeavours. Since athletes have limited stages to excel with their performance and with fans absent in the stadiums, most should be made of the Olympics and hope our atletes improve on their medal tally.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

The Tokyo Olympics is being conducted in the backdrop of empty stadiums and 86 per cent of the Tokyo residents opposing it. We are indeed living in unprecedented times and the Indian contingent will need the full support of Indian fans support for the next 17 days. Sportspersons even during normal times have to go through enormous hardship and sacrifice before they get to represent their country. In these Covid times they had to miss out on international tournaments. It will not be an exaggeration to say that this could be the defining games in our sports history and we could break our past medal tally. A good perfromance by the Indian athletes will hugely lift the nation’s morale and encourage youngsters to pick those sports as a career.

Bal Govind

Noida

The diabetes malaise

This is with reference to the news report “Diabetes must be checked” (July 23), a disease which was earlier considered to be affliciting the well-off has now become a common disease.

Following our ancient diet and beverages, practicing yoga, are the only ways to cure/prevent diabetes, which is a lifestyle related disease.

The increase in the number of diabetic patients is due to faulty lifestyle which encourages eating processed food, consumption of aerated drinks, sitting long hours in office, lack of exercise, adopting western food habits etc. Educating people/children to adopt a healthy eating/lifestyle, encouraging people to eat traditional Indian food which is rich in all ingredients is the only way to prevent diabetes.

The Covid pandemic has brought out the importance of eating healthy traditional food.

Veena Shenoy

Thane