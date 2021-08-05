Letters to the editor dated August 5, 2021

Fuel for the future

Atul Mulay's article on biofuels emphasises the right reasons to intensify our shift away from conventional consumption of fossil fuels. The runaway increase in petrol and diesel prices has adversely affected the commoner.

Our continued dependence on these fuels is unviable for the economy, the environment, and political stability.

Some issues such as this are so touchy that they can become a rallying point to drum up strong opposition to the elected government.

While the transition to electric vehicles is a long-drawn process in our country, we have to expeditiously find alternative sources such as biofuels, especially because they can solve many problems.

It is a desirable solution also because it is indigenous.

Anand Srinivasan

Bengaluru

This refers to ‘Driving the energy economy through bio-fuels’ (August 5). Indeed bio fuels are renewable, serves an alternative to fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Not requiring additional space for production, bio-fuel can be produced with reduced cost since it is not labour intensive. Also bio-fuels’ prices are not dependant on global market prices. Since India is interested in developing indigenous resources of energy to reduce imports and the current account deficit, the lobby for intensive use of bio-fuel to avert pollution is gaining momentum.

Biodiesel production must be augmented since it is renewable, safe and extends engine life span. Though it is more expensive and has lower fuel efficiency than conventional diesel, bio-fuels’ production must gather pace in the coming years.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Skill development hit

This is with reference to the news report ‘Pandemic throws a spanner in centre’s skill development works’ (August 5). Skilling the young is crucial for job creation. One education system has hindered job creation as it has made our youth unemployable. Despite our vast potential we have not contributed much to the world in terms of inventions and new ideas.

Skype, which is used for video calls and instant messaging on the web, created by Estonia has made this small Baltic republic a world leader in technology. If a small country like Estonia can take a giant lead in technology, why cannot a vast country like India with youth power engage in innovations and research?

Our education system does not encourage innovation and research, which needs to be nurtured at the school level.

The government must set up a new body to encourage innovations/research in all the fields. The government must put is place an ecosystem to encourage Indian scientists settled abroad to returns and do research in India.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Hockey glory

By beating the formidable Germans in a pulsating encounter at Tokyo Olympics, the Indian hockey team had not only won bronze medal but also ended one of the longest droughts in Indian sport. A 41-year wait for a medal at Olympics for Indian hockey team has finally ended to the cheer of hockey enthusiasts. Indian hockey team had displayed steely resolve, resilience and determination to bounce back from a 1-7 mauling at the hands of Australians in their second group game and won four matches after that before going down 2-5 to world champions Belgium in a high-quality semi-final. The fabulous win over Germans and the bronze medal at Olympics has now heralded a new beginning for Indian hockey and will spark a long-term turn around and interest in the national game.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)