Letters to the editor dated November 22, 2021

State-corporates’ synergy

Apropos ‘For the right public-private mix in farming’ (November 22), it was an unexpected announcement from the PM in repealing the three agricultural laws. Farmers fear that farming being a livelihood activity would get converted into a business activity when these three agricultural laws come into existence. While introducing the new laws, Centre could have built confidence among the farmers community.

On the other hand, it is intriguing to note that the repeal of laws was based on the year long protests made by the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and west UP. It is surprising that the farmers of other states did not make much noise at the time of introducing these.

On the contrary, during the current Rabi season, 92.67 per cent of wheat procurement were from the states of Punjab, Haryana and MP which indicates that the farmers derived the benefit of MSP, which also indicates that the farmers are not against MSP.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Delhi’s pollution woes

Apropos ‘Smoke and mirrors’, while Delhi has attracted much attention for its pollution, the situation in the rest of the cities is not much different. We all know what needs to be done to reduce air pollution but parties lack political will and individuals are loathe to give up their privileges.

The option of Work From Home would certainly help in reducing traffic and thus make a difference in pollution levels. More efficient engines can help, but the higher cost would deter many from adopting them. However he does not consider the air pollution would also extract a cost. The day Indians realise that there is an economic cost for breathing polluted air, a solution will be found. Until then it is convenient to blame the government!

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

It refers to the ‘Smoke and mirrors’. What is beyond our comprehension is why every year at this time we engage in debates around severe pollution in the NCR region. Unfortunately neither States nor the Centre understand that this is a year long phenomena, with only the severity increasing at this time of the year. Measures taken by the Delhi government are good, but only for the short term.

What is required is a detailed, result oriented policy framework which engages all stakeholders and deals with industrial, public transport, seamless switch to greener and cleaner fuel, incentivising people to shun cars and opt for public transport. The National Green Tribunal has provided good solutions to all NCR regions, which all other States must adopt.

Bal Govind

Noida

Setback for farm reforms

The repeal of farm laws is disappointing and is a setback for agricultural reforms. Farmers have lost an opportunity to market their produce anywhere at best prices and it is unfortunate that they will have to depend on arthias and lose the advantages of a free market.. Of course there is no immediate impact of the repeal as the government has already agreed to keep the laws in abeyance.

It appears that more than the political reasons the government was concerned about the role of anti- national elements in patronising the farmers agitation. Otherwise there was no reason for the government to withdraw the laws as protests were concentrated in Punjab, Haryana and parts of UP only. The decision of farmers to continue agitation for MSP issues is premature as government has already initiated steps for that.

Private sector participation in agriculture cannot be wished away and the government should reintroduce a comprehensive farm law in due course of time after consulting experts and farmer lobbies.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai