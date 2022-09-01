Letters to the Editor dated September 1, 2022

This refers to the media reports on the slashing of price of commercial LPG cylinder by ₹91.50 due to the softening of international prices.

However, the state-owned OMCs have made no changes in rates of domestic cooking gas and have begun imposing limits on refills a user can order in a fortnight.

While the proposed move is aimed at curbing the diversion of “below cost” domestic LPG cylinders to the commercial establishments but why “punish” the hapless domestic LPG consumers? How long they would continue to be made to “pay through their nose”?

Sadly, the government appears to be least bothered about their unduly prolonged plight.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Kejriwal govt must come clean

Apropos ‘Liquor sales: Delhi reverts to old excise policy, govt-run liquor vends open’ ( September 1), it goes without saying that Delhi returning to the old excise policy regime with the opening of government-run liquor vends in the city alongside private players suddenly/unceremoniously “exiting” from the retail business, may not be construed as any ordinary development.

While the proper “replenishment” of the newly readied 300 government liquor may take some time but those fond of liquor may also miss discounts so “lucratively” being offered by private vends on liquor brands.

However, it may be recalled that the 'implementation' of the Delhi govt's Excise Policy 2021-22 (effective from November 17, 2021) alongside complete shutting down of the government vends, had raised several eyebrows. Notably, the BJP has vociferously been charging the Kejriwal government of indulging in massive corruption while granting the licenses to various private players.

Suddenly reverting to the old regime, must have queered the political pitch for it. In all fairness, the Delhi government must come clean by effectively “countering” the corruption related charges levelled by the BJP.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

A difficult decision

This refers to the article ‘For tech firms, WFH is not working out’ (August 30). IT industry is faced with the Herculean task in choosing between WFH and hybrid working. Since IT is a knowledge industry and human resource forms a critical factor, employee satisfaction is as important a goal as achieving the bottomline target.

Moreover, women and millennials comprise a significant part of talent there and many of them prefer to work from home.

On the other hand, WFH is losing its shine for the IT companies because of malpractices of employees — moonlighting, ghosting, offer droputs and attrition.

In view of this the companies need to develop a flexible policy to attract and retain a heterogeneous talent pool. It will be a test of innovative thinking of HR policy makers.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Green initiative

It is good to note that the Coal Ministry is working out to bring more than 2,400 hectares in and around coalfields under green cover with planting of more than 50 lakh saplings for FY23.

It is also heartening to note that the greening drive is in full swing in coal mining areas and about 1,000 hectares have already been covered through avenue plantation, bamboo plantation and grassland creation. Such greening initiatives do help reduce carbon emission, prevent soil erosion, preserve wildlife and enhance air quality.

The green drive plan must include construction of percolation ponds to harvest run-off rain water during the rainy season which would help the ground soil wet enabling plants and trees to spread roots and help meet drinking water needs of animals.

RV Baskaran

Chennai