Of vegan sausages and other climate-friendly delicacies

Over the last five years, the plant-based food movement in India has gained a central place amongst the most decisive trends in the food industry. As the global alternative proteins sector experiences unprecedented growth with respect to investment and research and development opportunities, it is no longer limited to a niche segment of animal welfare advocates. In 2020, a whopping $3.1 billion was raised by alternative protein companies, globally.

Using techniques like fermentation, extrusion and prolamin fraction these companies have created plant-based products that present just like their animal-based counterparts, mimicking both feel and texture. Some companies extract proteins directly from the plant source — one such example is a pea protein used by Beyond Meat. Other companies extract plant DNA and multiply it using fermentation to create molecules like “heme” which has now become an essential component in attempts to achieve that “meaty” flavour profile — as in the case of Impossible Foods’ plant-based burgers patties, sausages, and chicken nuggets.

Some of the biggest global meat companies have been quick to invest in plant-based protein sector innovations. Tyson Foods under its Raised and Roasted product line created plant-based burgers, Italian sausages, and whole-grain-tenders with 75 per cent less saturated fat compared to their meat counterparts. Cargill, under its plant-based protein brand PlantEver, created meat-free chicken nuggets which were available at China KFC centres, catering to growing demand in China following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Nestle is marketing a pea-based beverage, Wundais, as a carbon neutral, alternative to dairy milk.

Start-ups in India are capitalising on this dynamic market trend by customising alternatives to suit the tastes of the Indian consumer. Good Dot, one of the first plant-based companies to launch in India, has created some ready-to-eat products. Vezlay, has created soy products including shawarma, chop, and shammi kebab.

In its products, Imagine Meat has tried to reduce the gap between taste and sustainability by creating plant-based products like chettinad biryani, keema, seekh kabab, and nuggets.

Evo Foods is creating a nutritious substitute for eggs and claims that its liquid egg replacer tastes just like eggs and is rich in vitamins B12, D3 and BCAA. Even start-ups like Epigamia that offer traditional dairy products are venturing into the plant-based space by launching dairy-free alternatives.

Plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy and eggs are significantly better for the environment, public health and animal welfare, and this makes them increasingly attractive to both traditional corporations and to start-ups.

Food security

The world population is expected to increase to 11 billion in the next 30 years, posing an increased threat to food security. Using animals to convert plant proteins into animal proteins like meat, milk or eggs is inefficient and unsustainable and that makes increased reliance on sustainable plant-based food resources can help the world meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Plant-based alternatives have been found to require 47-99 per cent less land, 72-99 per cent less water, and emit 30-90 per cent fewer greenhouse gasses when compared with animal-derived products. Whole foods and plant-based diets have been found to reduce the incidence of major chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Plant-based alternatives circumvent the need for animal farming entirely, and thus score high on animal welfare.

While the world grapples with the harsh realities of climate change, hunger and pandemics, there is an opportunity for a renewed food system — one that is environmentally sound, enhances the health of current and future generations, guarantees our food security, and prioritises animal welfare.

Indian consumers have an important role to play in the transition to such a system, and so do India’s entrepreneurs. Together, we should do our best to ensure that our food system is technologically advanced, environmentally friendly, cruelty-free, and anchored by innovative products that satisfy our need for a safer future without sidelining our desires for a tasty, satisfying meal!

Shreya is Manager – Humane Entrepreneurship Program, and Priyanka is Campaigner, Institutional Policy, Farm Animal Protection, Humane Society International India