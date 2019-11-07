Regulator for e-commerce in India: Licence raj redux?

Office buzz: 4-day week works!
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
The tug-of-war between India’s online commerce giants and offline shop owners has really heated up. As a result, the government has said it is contemplating a regulator to settle disputes with regard to the e-commerce businesses in the country. The move, though apparently well-timed, does not seem to arise from a balanced viewpoint on the subject — given the way the Centre has been dealing with the sector, dominated by US retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart.
E-commerce has become the centrepiece of action in the Indian economy. And the sector is poised to grow exponentially, thanks to the boom in smartphones, smart payment systems and the general growth of information technology infrastructure across the country. One estimate suggests that by 2020, Indian e-retail will hit $60 billion in revenues from over $30 billion now. There is a general consensus that the sector will be a significant contributor to the Modi government’s ambitious plan to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2025. Experts expect digital technologies and e-commerce to rake in $1 trillion in economic value by 2025.
In this context, the government must exercise extreme caution while trying to regulate a sector that offers such potential. This is not to say regulations are uncalled for in e-commerce. The sector is riddled with issues, from predatory pricing to hefty discounts. The Competition Commission has already suggested that e-commerce platforms be more transparent in their discount policies and cautioned them against predatory pricing. The Commission is planning an advisory for e-tailers and food, cab aggregators, seeking clarity in their operations. Several other agencies are also looking into the operations of e-commerce companies in India.
A regulator can help coordinate and streamline such efforts and can make dispute redressal faster and judicious. But there should be clarity on its role and functions. What will it regulate in e-commerce — merely pricing? Will it also regulate the technology and sales practices employed by the players? Micromanagement should be strictly avoided.
The regulator should allow free and fair competition to determine prices, and the winners and losers. Any signs of undue tinkering, of which signs are already in evidence, can potentially stall the growth of this booming sector.
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...