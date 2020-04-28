What steps the government can take to restart the economy

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
The country is under lockdown for a month now. Since then, India’s economy has gone into the sleep mode. All of us, including policy makers, doctors and experts are grappling for some definite way out to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.
There are voices in the media and industry against any further extension of the lockdown period. Some argue that the extent of impact of Covid-19 is far less in India as far as the number of deaths is concerned.
Even if we assume that number of actual positive cases is 20 times more than what is reported today, the number of corona-affected people flocking to hospitals and deaths thereof has so far been contained. This should be seen against our lackadaisical approach towards the lockdown and our attitude to ignore social obligations and commitments. Of course, there will be other views which suggest that we are nowhere near the peak – any relaxation at this point could actually lead to the pandemic going out of hand.
Whichever side of the debate we argue for, there is very little doubt that the lockdown has effectively brought the economy to a standstill. Therefore, any further extension has severe repercussions on the lives of millions of citizens, particularly the poor and vulnerable. It sounds like overcoming the Covid-19 death threat is potentially possible only at the expense of suffering and death from hunger and malnutrition. Instead, can we think of possible ways to restart the economy, albeit in a staggered manner, given all the precautions and safeguards in the form of compulsory masks, gloves, handwashing, cleanliness and social distancing are in place? Some of the options are already in practice – we need to formalise them. Here are some possible alternatives, including some suggestions:
By no means, are these the most exhaustive possibilities nor do they cover all economic activities. These are just some suggestions to ponder over.
The writer is Faculty, Economics Area, and Member, Misra Centre for Financial Markets and Economy, IIM Ahmedabad
