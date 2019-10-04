Bharat 22 ETF doesn’t deserve a look

Bharat 22 ETF, the Centre’s ETF route for disinvestment, has come up with its fourth tranche. It opened for subscription on October 3 for the anchor investors. Other institutional and retail investors can buy it on October 4.

Bharat 22 ETF is passively managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund which generates returns corresponding to the S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index. S&P BSE Bharat 22 is designed to measure the performance of 22 companies disinvested by the Centre.

It comprises 19 PSUs and three private sector companies — L&T, ITC and SBI — covering six sectors.

Should you invest?

The fund’s disappointing returns and the abysmal condition of most of its PSU constituents should be sound enough reasons to avoid this FFO. Since its launch in November 2017, it has given a negative return (CAGR) of 2.1 per cent. Over the last one year too, the NAV has fallen by 2.5 per cent, while the NIFTY 50 has gained 3.9 per cent.

While the ETF bets on the low valuation (portfolio PE of 11.8 times vs NIFTY PE of 24.6 times) and high dividend yielding stocks, these are nullified given the poor performance of the underlying portfolio.

The dividend yield of Bharat 22 ETF was 3.3 per cent as of July 2019. The other ETF used for divestment — CPSE ETF — has a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent.

Discount not so attractive

Despite the mediocre performance in the past, the ETF attracted huge response. The previous tranches were subscribed 2.6-14 times. The final issue size was also higher at 1.8, 1.4 and 3.7 times in the three tranches, respectively.

However, this traction amongst investors can only be attributed to the discount offered on the ETF, which is evident from the sharp drop in AUM in the month following the issues. For instance, during the initial NFO period on November 24, 2017, the ETF garnered AUM of Rs 11,852 crore. In the subsequent month, the fund’s AUM registered a fall by 28 per cent to Rs 8,539 crore.

The fund cumulatively collected ₹35,900 crore in all the three tranches. However, the AUM as on August 31 was only at ₹6,769 crore. The significant drop in AUM appears to be due to heavy redemption.

The earlier tranches offered discounts of 3, 2.5 and 5 per cent, respectively. Similarly, the fourth tranche also offers a discount of 3 per cent on Government divested shares. But looking at the returns, the discount offered in the fourth tranche might not lead to any form of arbitrage either.

The top three firms in the ETF are L&T (16.7 per cent), ITC (14.1 per cent) and SBI (9.2 per cent). Of the 22 companies, 15 gave negative returns in the last year. Indian Bank, NBCC and GAIL were the worst performers. BPCL which fetched the maximum return (34 per cent) saw most of its traction in the last week, post the announcement of divestment plans.