₹1581 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1540

1590

1620

Go short now and at 1585. Keep the stop-loss at 1595

₹1494 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1465

1505

1520

Go short only below 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1495

₹430 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

428

426

432

435

Go short now and at 431. Stop-loss can be kept at 433

₹277 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

275

272

279

283

Go long only above 279. Stop-loss can be placed at 278

₹2928 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2910

2885

2950

2985

Take fresh shorts below 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2920

₹844 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

839

836

846

856

Go long only above 846. Stop-loss can be kept at 844

₹3877 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3835

3800

3915

3960

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock for now

23397 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23320

23220

23450

23520

Go short on a break below 23320. Keep the stop-loss at 23340

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

