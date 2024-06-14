₹1581 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1540
1590
1620
Go short now and at 1585. Keep the stop-loss at 1595
₹1494 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1465
1505
1520
Go short only below 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1495
₹430 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
428
426
432
435
Go short now and at 431. Stop-loss can be kept at 433
₹277 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
275
272
279
283
Go long only above 279. Stop-loss can be placed at 278
₹2928 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2910
2885
2950
2985
Take fresh shorts below 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2920
₹844 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
839
836
846
856
Go long only above 846. Stop-loss can be kept at 844
₹3877 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3835
3800
3915
3960
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock for now
23397 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23320
23220
23450
23520
Go short on a break below 23320. Keep the stop-loss at 23340
