Day Trading Guide for April 15, 2020

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹895 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
885
870
908
920
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹885 levels
₹637 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
626
613
650
662
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹650 levels
₹181 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
178
174
185
189
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹185 levels
₹75 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
72
68
78
81
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹72 levels
₹1189 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1170
1150
1210
1230
The stock continues to test a key resistance at ₹1,200. Initiate long positions with a fixed stop-loss above ₹1,210
₹183 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
170
190
200
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹190 levels
₹1758 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1740
1720
1780
1800
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1740 levels
9011 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8900
8800
9100
9200
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 9,100 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
