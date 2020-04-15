Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 15, 2020

| Updated on April 14, 2020 Published on April 15, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹895 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

885

870

908

920

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹885 levels

 

₹637 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

626

613

650

662

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹650 levels

 

₹181 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

178

174

185

189

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹185 levels

 

₹75 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

72

68

78

81

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹72 levels

 

₹1189 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1170

1150

1210

1230

The stock continues to test a key resistance at ₹1,200. Initiate long positions with a fixed stop-loss above ₹1,210

 

₹183 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

170

190

200

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹190 levels

 

₹1758 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1740

1720

1780

1800

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1740 levels

 

9011 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8900

8800

9100

9200

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 9,100 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.


