Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 15, 2021

| Updated on April 14, 2021

₹1400 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1383

1362

1415

1435

Fresh long positions can be initiated if the stock sustains above ₹1,400. Maintain tight stop-loss

₹1397 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1388

1375

1420

1435

Go long in the stock with a tight stop-loss if the stock decisively breaks out of ₹1,400

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

210

213

Short the stock of ITC with stop-loss at ₹210 if the price falls below the support of ₹208

₹102 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

97.7

103

105

Consider going long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹100 if the price rallies past the hurdle at ₹103

₹1931 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1865

1945

1970

Buy the stock of RIL with stop-loss at ₹1,900 if it breaches the resistance at ₹1,945

₹341 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

335

325

345

350

Fresh long positions can be initiated if the stock moves above ₹344; stop-loss can be at ₹335

₹3104 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3074

3046

3150

3200

Sell the stock of TCS with stop-loss at ₹3,150 if the price tumbles below the support at ₹3,100

14541 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14500

14450

14635

14700

Intraday declines can be used to initiate fresh long positions in the contract; place tight stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 14, 2021
