Day Trading Guide for April 15, 2021

₹1400 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1383
1362
1415
|
1435
Fresh long positions can be initiated if the stock sustains above ₹1,400. Maintain tight stop-loss
₹1397 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1388
1375
1420
|
1435
Go long in the stock with a tight stop-loss if the stock decisively breaks out of ₹1,400
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
210
|
213
Short the stock of ITC with stop-loss at ₹210 if the price falls below the support of ₹208
₹102 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
97.7
103
|
105
Consider going long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹100 if the price rallies past the hurdle at ₹103
₹1931 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1865
1945
|
1970
Buy the stock of RIL with stop-loss at ₹1,900 if it breaches the resistance at ₹1,945
₹341 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
335
325
345
|
350
Fresh long positions can be initiated if the stock moves above ₹344; stop-loss can be at ₹335
₹3104 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3074
3046
3150
|
3200
Sell the stock of TCS with stop-loss at ₹3,150 if the price tumbles below the support at ₹3,100
14541 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14500
14450
14635
|
14700
Intraday declines can be used to initiate fresh long positions in the contract; place tight stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
