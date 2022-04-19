hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 19, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 18, 2022

₹1395 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1370

1335

1415

1450

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1410. Stop-loss can be placed at 1430

₹1621 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1540

1650

1670

Corrective bounce is possible. Wait for a rise and go short at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1675

₹270 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

266

263

273

278

Resistance ahead, but the trend is up. Go long on a break above 273 with a stop-loss at 269

₹176 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

172

178

181

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 177 only if the stock breaks below 175.

₹2544 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2515

2470

2565

2600

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2680 if the stock reverses down from 2565

₹509 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

505

498

515

521

Moving up with the sideways range. Go long now and on dips at 506 with a stop-loss at 502

₹3528 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3485

3450

3565

3585

Can fall further from here. Go short now and at 3555. Keep the stop-loss at 3575

17244 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17150

17000

17300

17425

Resistance can cap the upside. Go short now and at 17280 with a stop-loss at 17330

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 19, 2022
