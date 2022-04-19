Day Trading Guide for April 19, 2022

₹1395 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1370
1335
1415
|
1450
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1410. Stop-loss can be placed at 1430
₹1621 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1540
1650
|
1670
Corrective bounce is possible. Wait for a rise and go short at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1675
₹270 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
266
263
273
|
278
Resistance ahead, but the trend is up. Go long on a break above 273 with a stop-loss at 269
₹176 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
172
178
|
181
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 177 only if the stock breaks below 175.
₹2544 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2515
2470
2565
|
2600
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2680 if the stock reverses down from 2565
₹509 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
505
498
515
|
521
Moving up with the sideways range. Go long now and on dips at 506 with a stop-loss at 502
₹3528 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3485
3450
3565
|
3585
Can fall further from here. Go short now and at 3555. Keep the stop-loss at 3575
17244 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17150
17000
17300
|
17425
Resistance can cap the upside. Go short now and at 17280 with a stop-loss at 17330
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 19, 2022