Day Trading Guide for April 22, 2022

₹1374 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1330
1390
|
1410
Near-term rise possible. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1360 with a stop-loss at 1335
₹1618 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1550
1630
|
1650
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹260 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
258
255
265
|
270
Corrective fall is likely. Go short now and accumulate at 264. Stop-loss can be kept at 267
₹174 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
172
168
177
|
180
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 174 only if the stock breaks below 172.
₹2782 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2760
2730
2800
|
2900
Uptrend gains momentum. Go long on a break above 2800 with a stop-loss at 2775
₹516 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
510
505
522
|
533
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 522. Keep the stop-loss at 526
₹3630 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3600
3565
3650
|
3685
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3650. Stop-loss can be kept at 3635
17414 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17300
17200
17450
|
17500
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 17520 if the contract turns down from 17450.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 21, 2022