Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 22, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 21, 2022

₹1374 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1330

1390

1410

Near-term rise possible. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1360 with a stop-loss at 1335

₹1618 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1550

1630

1650

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹260 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

258

255

265

270

Corrective fall is likely. Go short now and accumulate at 264. Stop-loss can be kept at 267

₹174 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

168

177

180

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 174 only if the stock breaks below 172.

₹2782 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2760

2730

2800

2900

Uptrend gains momentum. Go long on a break above 2800 with a stop-loss at 2775

₹516 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

510

505

522

533

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 522. Keep the stop-loss at 526

₹3630 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3600

3565

3650

3685

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3650. Stop-loss can be kept at 3635

17414 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17300

17200

17450

17500

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 17520 if the contract turns down from 17450.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 21, 2022
