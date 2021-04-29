Day Trading Guide for April 29, 2021

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
₹1476 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1463
1450
1490
|
1505
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,463 levels
₹1355 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1344
1330
1367
|
1380
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves above ₹1367
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
201
208
|
211
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹203 levels
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
101
98
105
|
108
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹101 levels
₹1996 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1960
2015
|
2035
The stock of RIL tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a rally above ₹2,015
₹363 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
358
352
367
|
373
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹358 levels
₹3123 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3100
3075
3150
|
3175
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹3,100 levels
14855 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14800
14730
14910
|
14970
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 14,800 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
