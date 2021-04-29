Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 29, 2021

| Updated on April 28, 2021

₹1476 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1463

1450

1490

1505

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,463 levels

₹1355 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1344

1330

1367

1380

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves above ₹1367

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

201

208

211

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹203 levels

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

101

98

105

108

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹101 levels

₹1996 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1960

2015

2035

The stock of RIL tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a rally above ₹2,015

₹363 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

358

352

367

373

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹358 levels

₹3123 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3100

3075

3150

3175

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹3,100 levels

14855 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14800

14730

14910

14970

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 14,800 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 29, 2021

