Day Trading Guide for August 16, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2229 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2214
2200
2245
2260
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses down from ₹2,245 levels
₹774 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
768
760
780
788
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹768 levels
₹248 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
245
242
252
255
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹245 levels
₹126 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
124
121
130
133
The stock is trading in the oversold territory. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹130 levels
₹1288 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1275
1250
1304
1320
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of RIL while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,275 levels
₹289 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
283
277
295
302
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹283 levels
₹2204 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2182
2160
2225
2245
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,225 levels
11028 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10975
10925
11080
11130
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,080 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.