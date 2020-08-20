Day Trading Guide for August 20, 2020

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
₹1067 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1050
1035
1080
|
1095
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,050 levels
₹959 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
950
940
970
|
980
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹970 levels
₹198 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
195
192
201
|
204
Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of ITC while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹201 levels
₹79 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
77
75
81
|
83
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹81 levels
₹2133 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2110
2090
2150
|
2170
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,110 levels
₹197 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
185
202
|
208
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹202 levels
₹2256 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2225
2200
2280
|
2300
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,280 levels
11420 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11370
11320
11470
|
11525
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,370 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
