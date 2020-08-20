Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 20, 2020

| Updated on August 19, 2020 Published on August 20, 2020

₹1067 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1050

1035

1080

1095

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,050 levels

₹959 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

950

940

970

980

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹970 levels

₹198 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

195

192

201

204

Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of ITC while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹201 levels

₹79 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

77

75

81

83

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹81 levels

₹2133 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2110

2090

2150

2170

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,110 levels

₹197 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

185

202

208

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹202 levels

₹2256 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2200

2280

2300

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,280 levels

11420 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11370

11320

11470

11525

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,370 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

