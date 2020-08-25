Day Trading Guide for August 25, 2020

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
₹1117 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1085
1130
|
1145
As the stock has breached the resistance of ₹1,100, go long in dips with stop-loss at ₹1,085
₹947 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
940
918
960
|
970
Since the stock of Infosys rebounded from a support, initiate fresh longs with fixed stop-loss at ₹930
₹196 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
195
192
200
|
203
Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹200 if the stock of ITC falls below ₹195 levels
₹81 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
80
77
82
|
83.5
The stock looks bearish biased; but since ₹80 is a support, go short below ₹80 with stop-loss at ₹82
₹2095 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2045
2135
|
2175
The stock bounced off a considerable support and so fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss
₹201 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
199
195
204
|
207
Initiate short position with tight stop-loss either below ₹199 or if it reverses lower from the resistance ₹204
₹2248 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2280
|
2320
Go long in the stock of TCS with stop-loss at ₹2,200 as the support looks intact and might push up the price
11478 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11455
11400
11530
|
11580
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,500 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
