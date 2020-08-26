Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 26, 2020

| Updated on August 25, 2020 Published on August 26, 2020

₹1119 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1085

1130

1145

The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long positions in intraday dips with stop-loss at ₹1,100

₹938 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

918

900

940

960

The near-term outlook turned negative as price slipped below ₹940; go short with a tight stop-loss

₹195 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

189

200

203

Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹198 if the stock of ITC decisively falls below ₹195

₹80 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

76

82

83.5

The price is hovering around the support of 80; short the stock with tight stop-loss if it breaks below ₹80

₹2082 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2045

2135

2175

Though there are signs of weakness, the stock has support nearby. Sell it with tight stop-loss below ₹2,070

₹208 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

204

212

215

Since the stock has moved above a resistance, fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹204

₹2242 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2200

2280

2320

The stock is charting a narrow range. Go short with stop-loss at ₹2,260 if the price breaks below ₹2,230

11476 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11455

11400

11530

11580

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,500 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 26, 2020
technical analysis
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.