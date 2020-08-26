Day Trading Guide for August 26, 2020

They brought the desert back to life
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
₹1119 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1085
1130
|
1145
The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long positions in intraday dips with stop-loss at ₹1,100
₹938 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
918
900
940
|
960
The near-term outlook turned negative as price slipped below ₹940; go short with a tight stop-loss
₹195 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
189
200
|
203
Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹198 if the stock of ITC decisively falls below ₹195
₹80 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
76
82
|
83.5
The price is hovering around the support of 80; short the stock with tight stop-loss if it breaks below ₹80
₹2082 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2045
2135
|
2175
Though there are signs of weakness, the stock has support nearby. Sell it with tight stop-loss below ₹2,070
₹208 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
204
212
|
215
Since the stock has moved above a resistance, fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹204
₹2242 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2280
|
2320
The stock is charting a narrow range. Go short with stop-loss at ₹2,260 if the price breaks below ₹2,230
11476 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11455
11400
11530
|
11580
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,500 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
