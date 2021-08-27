Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 27, 2021

| Updated on August 26, 2021

₹1554 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1525

1565

1580

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,565 levels

₹1726 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1715

1704

1737

1750

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,715 levels

₹204 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

200

207

209

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹202 levels

₹115 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

113

111

118

121

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹113 levels

₹2230 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2215

2200

2245

2260

Near-term view is positive for the stock of RIL. Make use of intraday dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss

₹410 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

405

400

416

422

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹416 levels

₹3671 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3650

3625

3690

3710

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,650 levels

16638 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16585

16530

16700

16750

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16585 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 27, 2021

technical analysis
stocks and shares
