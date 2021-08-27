Day Trading Guide for August 27, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1554 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1525
1565
|
1580
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,565 levels
₹1726 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1715
1704
1737
|
1750
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,715 levels
₹204 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
200
207
|
209
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹202 levels
₹115 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
113
111
118
|
121
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹113 levels
₹2230 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2215
2200
2245
|
2260
Near-term view is positive for the stock of RIL. Make use of intraday dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss
₹410 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
405
400
416
|
422
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹416 levels
₹3671 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3650
3625
3690
|
3710
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,650 levels
16638 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16585
16530
16700
|
16750
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16585 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
