Day Trading Guide For December 04, 2019

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
₹1255 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1240
1225
1268
|
1280
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,268 levels
₹698 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
689
680
710
|
720
The stock is range-bound with a positive bias. Go long with a fixed stop-loss if it rebounds up from ₹689 levels
₹244 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
241
238
247
|
250
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels
₹127 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
130
|
133
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹125 levels
₹1578 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1545
1590
|
1605
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,560 levels
₹336 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
324
344
|
351
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹344 levels
₹2050 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2030
2010
2070
|
2090
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,030 levels
12051 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12000
11950
12100
|
12145
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,000 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency, says V ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...