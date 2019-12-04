Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For December 04, 2019

| Updated on December 03, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

₹1255 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1240

1225

1268

1280

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,268 levels

₹698 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

689

680

710

720

The stock is range-bound with a positive bias. Go long with a fixed stop-loss if it rebounds up from ₹689 levels

₹244 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

241

238

247

250

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels

₹127 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

122

130

133

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹125 levels

₹1578 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1545

1590

1605

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,560 levels

₹336 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

324

344

351

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹344 levels

₹2050 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2030

2010

2070

2090

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,030 levels

12051 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12000

11950

12100

12145

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

