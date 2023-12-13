₹1634 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1600

1645

1665

Wait for dips. Go long at 1625 with a stop-loss at 1610

₹1476 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1460

1485

1500

Go long only above 1485. Keep a tight stop-loss at 1480

₹453 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

452

449

456

460

Go short only below 452. Stop-loss can be kept at 453

₹196 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

194

192

198

201

Go short only below 194. Stop-loss can be placed at 195

₹2424 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2380

2440

2470

Wait for a rise. Go short at 2435 with a stop-loss at 2445

₹612 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

610

606

616

619

Go short only below 610. Stop-loss can be placed at 612

₹3672 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3650

3635

3700

3720

Wait for dips. Go long at 3655. Stop-loss can be kept at 3640

21010 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20950

20880

21050

21120

Go long with a stop-loss at 21010 only on a break above 21050

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

