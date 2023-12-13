₹1634 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1600
1645
1665
Wait for dips. Go long at 1625 with a stop-loss at 1610
₹1476 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1460
1485
1500
Go long only above 1485. Keep a tight stop-loss at 1480
₹453 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
452
449
456
460
Go short only below 452. Stop-loss can be kept at 453
₹196 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
194
192
198
201
Go short only below 194. Stop-loss can be placed at 195
₹2424 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2380
2440
2470
Wait for a rise. Go short at 2435 with a stop-loss at 2445
₹612 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
610
606
616
619
Go short only below 610. Stop-loss can be placed at 612
₹3672 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3650
3635
3700
3720
Wait for dips. Go long at 3655. Stop-loss can be kept at 3640
21010 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20950
20880
21050
21120
Go long with a stop-loss at 21010 only on a break above 21050
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
