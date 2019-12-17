Day Trading Guide for December 17, 2019

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
₹1257 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1245
1230
1270
|
1285
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,270 levels
₹714 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
707
700
722
|
730
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹707 levels
₹236 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
234
231
240
|
243
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹240 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
128
|
131
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹128 levels
₹1566 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1540
1580
|
1595
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,555 levels
₹331 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
325
315
337
|
345
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹325 levels
₹2157 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2140
2120
2180
|
2200
Near-term view is bullish for the stock. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss placed at ₹2,140 levels
12082 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12030
11980
12130
|
12180
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract falls below 12,030 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
₹1257 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1245123012701285 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...