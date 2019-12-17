Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 17, 2019

| Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

₹1257 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1245

1230

1270

1285

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,270 levels

₹714 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

707

700

722

730

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹707 levels

₹236 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

234

231

240

243

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹240 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

128

131

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹128 levels

₹1566 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1540

1580

1595

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,555 levels

₹331 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

325

315

337

345

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹325 levels

₹2157 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2140

2120

2180

2200

Near-term view is bullish for the stock. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss placed at ₹2,140 levels

12082 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12030

11980

12130

12180

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract falls below 12,030 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

