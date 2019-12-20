Day Trading Guide For December 20, 2019

Merc’s 2020 GLC: facelifted outside, refreshed inside
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
₹1288 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1275
1260
1300
|
1315
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,300 levels
₹731 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
723
714
736
|
743
Make use of intra-day declines to go long on the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹723 levels
₹244 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
241
238
247
|
250
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹241 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
128
|
131
The stock is range-bound and moves in a narrow band. Desist trading in it for the session
₹1605 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1597
1620
|
1635
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in dips with a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,590 levels
₹328 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
323
315
333
|
340
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹323 levels
₹2228 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2180
2250
|
2270
Outlook stays positive above ₹2,200 levels. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,200 levels
12268 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12220
12170
12320
|
12367
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,220 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
