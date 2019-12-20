Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For December 20, 2019

| Updated on December 19, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

₹1288 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1260

1300

1315

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,300 levels

₹731 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

723

714

736

743

Make use of intra-day declines to go long on the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹723 levels

₹244 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

241

238

247

250

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹241 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

128

131

The stock is range-bound and moves in a narrow band. Desist trading in it for the session

₹1605 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1597

1620

1635

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in dips with a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,590 levels

₹328 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

323

315

333

340

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹323 levels

₹2228 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2180

2250

2270

Outlook stays positive above ₹2,200 levels. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,200 levels

12268 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12220

12170

12320

12367

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,220 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 20, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7