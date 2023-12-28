₹1702 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1670

1720

1740

Go long as the stock appears bullish; stop-loss at 1685.

₹1566 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1520

1580

1600

Buy as the chances of a rally is high; stop-loss at 1545.

₹456 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

445

458

462

Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 448.

₹205 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

210

215

Initiate longs as the stock is at support; stop-loss at 202.

₹2586 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2570

2550

2600

2650

Go long after a breakout of 2600; stop-loss at 2550.

₹648 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

640

630

650

660

Buy at the current level and on a dip to 640; stop-loss at 630.

₹3810 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3770

3750

3830

3880

Consider longs on the breach of 3830; stop-loss at 3790.

21690 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21650

21600

21800

21900

Buy now and on a dip to 21650; place stop-loss at 21580.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

