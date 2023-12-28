₹1702 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1670
1720
1740
Go long as the stock appears bullish; stop-loss at 1685.
₹1566 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1520
1580
1600
Buy as the chances of a rally is high; stop-loss at 1545.
₹456 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
445
458
462
Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 448.
₹205 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
210
215
Initiate longs as the stock is at support; stop-loss at 202.
₹2586 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2570
2550
2600
2650
Go long after a breakout of 2600; stop-loss at 2550.
₹648 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
640
630
650
660
Buy at the current level and on a dip to 640; stop-loss at 630.
₹3810 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3770
3750
3830
3880
Consider longs on the breach of 3830; stop-loss at 3790.
21690 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21650
21600
21800
21900
Buy now and on a dip to 21650; place stop-loss at 21580.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
