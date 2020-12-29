Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 29, 2020

| Updated on December 28, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

₹1412 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1385

1425

1440

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,400 levels

₹1240 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1224

1210

1252

1265

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,252 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

203

212

215

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹206 levels

₹93 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

90

88

96

99

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹96 levels

₹2003 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1960

2020

2040

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2020 levels

₹275 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

263

280

286

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹268 levels

₹2928 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2910

2885

2950

2975

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹2,950 levels

13890 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13830

13770

13950

14000

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 13950 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
