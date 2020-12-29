Day Trading Guide for December 29, 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
₹1412 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1385
1425
|
1440
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,400 levels
₹1240 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1224
1210
1252
|
1265
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,252 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
203
212
|
215
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹206 levels
₹93 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
90
88
96
|
99
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹96 levels
₹2003 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1960
2020
|
2040
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2020 levels
₹275 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
268
263
280
|
286
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹268 levels
₹2928 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2910
2885
2950
|
2975
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹2,950 levels
13890 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13830
13770
13950
|
14000
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 13950 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
