Day Trading Guide for February 20, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1226 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1213
1200
1240
1255
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,213 levels
₹800 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
790
782
806
815
Go long only if the stock of Infosys moves above ₹806 levels while maintaining a fixed stop-loss
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
201
210
213
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹204
₹101 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
98
95
104
107
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed top-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹104 levels
₹1504 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1516
1530
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of RIL while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,490 levels
₹320 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
315
310
327
333
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI bounces up from ₹315 levels
₹2194 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2175
2150
2215
2235
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,175 levels
12142 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12090
12045
12190
12240
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses high from 12,090 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
