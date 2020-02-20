Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 20, 2020

| Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1226 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1213

1200

1240

1255

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,213 levels

 

₹800 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

790

782

806

815

Go long only if the stock of Infosys moves above ₹806 levels while maintaining a fixed stop-loss

 

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

201

210

213

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹204

 

₹101 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

98

95

104

107

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed top-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹104 levels

 

₹1504 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1516

1530

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of RIL while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,490 levels

 

₹320 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

315

310

327

333

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI bounces up from ₹315 levels

 

₹2194 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2175

2150

2215

2235

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,175 levels

 

12142 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12090

12045

12190

12240

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses high from 12,090 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

