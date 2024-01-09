₹1664 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1630
1675
1690
Go short now and at 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1680
₹1523 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1510
1490
1540
1510
Go short only below 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1515
₹465 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
463
460
468
470
Go short now and at 467. Stop-loss can be kept at 469
₹218 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
216
213
220
223
Wait for a rise. Go short at 219 with a stop-loss at 221
₹2586 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2575
2545
2600
2630
Go short only below 2575. Keep the stop-loss at 2585
₹627 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
623
618
632
636
Go short now and at 631. Stop-loss can be placed at 634
₹3678 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3650
3620
3710
3730
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3700. Stop-loss can be kept at 3720
21570 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21480
21400
21680
21800
Go short on a rise at 21630. Stop-loss can be placed at 21720
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.