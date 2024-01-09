₹1664 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1630

1675

1690

Go short now and at 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1680

₹1523 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1490

1540

1510

Go short only below 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1515

₹465 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

463

460

468

470

Go short now and at 467. Stop-loss can be kept at 469

₹218 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

216

213

220

223

Wait for a rise. Go short at 219 with a stop-loss at 221

₹2586 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2575

2545

2600

2630

Go short only below 2575. Keep the stop-loss at 2585

₹627 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

623

618

632

636

Go short now and at 631. Stop-loss can be placed at 634

₹3678 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3650

3620

3710

3730

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3700. Stop-loss can be kept at 3720

21570 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21480

21400

21680

21800

Go short on a rise at 21630. Stop-loss can be placed at 21720

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   