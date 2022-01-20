Day Trading Guide for January 21, 2021

₹1512 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1495
1465
1517
|
1535
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1530 only if the stock reverses lower from 1517.
₹1825 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1770
1850
|
1875
Downmove intensifies. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 1845. Keep the stop-loss at 1860
₹219 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
218
215
222
|
225
Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 218. Stop-loss can be placed at 221
₹167 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
162
168
|
171
Near-term correction is possible. Go short at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 170
₹2482 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2455
2410
2500
|
2520
Downside pressure increases. Wait for a rise and go short at 2495. Stop-loss can be placed at 2510.
₹511 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
500
488
520
|
530
Wait for a rise and initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 525 if the stock turns down from 520.
₹3833 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3770
3850
|
3875
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 3845. Stop-loss can be placed at 3860
17808 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17700
17600
17920
|
18000
Make use of rallies to go short at 17880 and 17910. Stop-loss can be placed at 17960
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
January 20, 2022