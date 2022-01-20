hamburger

Day Trading Guide for January 21, 2021

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Jan 20, 2022

₹1512 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1495

1465

1517

1535

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1530 only if the stock reverses lower from 1517.

₹1825 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1770

1850

1875

Downmove intensifies. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 1845. Keep the stop-loss at 1860

₹219 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

218

215

222

225

Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 218. Stop-loss can be placed at 221

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

162

168

171

Near-term correction is possible. Go short at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 170

₹2482 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2455

2410

2500

2520

Downside pressure increases. Wait for a rise and go short at 2495. Stop-loss can be placed at 2510.

₹511 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

500

488

520

530

Wait for a rise and initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 525 if the stock turns down from 520.

₹3833 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3770

3850

3875

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 3845. Stop-loss can be placed at 3860

17808 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17700

17600

17920

18000

Make use of rallies to go short at 17880 and 17910. Stop-loss can be placed at 17960

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 20, 2022

