₹1479 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1410
1500
1520
Go short now and at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹1649 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1590
1670
1700
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹468 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
467
463
471
474
Go short only below 467. Stop-loss can be placed at 468
₹242 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
240
238
246
250
Go long only above 246. Stop-loss can be placed at 245
₹2718 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2650
2735
2770
Go short only below 2700. Keep the stop-loss at 2710
₹631 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
628
624
634
637
Stuck inside a range. Avoid trading the stock for now
₹3859 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3835
3810
3900
3970
Go short only on a break below 3835 with a stop-loss at 3845
21620 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21500
21420
21700
21770
Go short now and also at 21670. Keep the stop-loss at 21720
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
