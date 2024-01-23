₹1479 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1410

1500

1520

Go short now and at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹1649 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1590

1670

1700

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹468 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

467

463

471

474

Go short only below 467. Stop-loss can be placed at 468

₹242 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

238

246

250

Go long only above 246. Stop-loss can be placed at 245

₹2718 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2650

2735

2770

Go short only below 2700. Keep the stop-loss at 2710

₹631 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

628

624

634

637

Stuck inside a range. Avoid trading the stock for now

₹3859 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3835

3810

3900

3970

Go short only on a break below 3835 with a stop-loss at 3845

21620 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21500

21420

21700

21770

Go short now and also at 21670. Keep the stop-loss at 21720

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

