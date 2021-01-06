Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 6, 2020

Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 06, 2021

₹1426 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1402

1438

1450

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,415 levels

₹1293 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1280

1265

1300

1315

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,280 levels

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

207

214

216

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹214

₹94 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

93

91

97

99

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹97 levels

₹1966 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1946

1925

1984

2000

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,984 levels

₹281 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

275

270

285

290

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹275 levels

₹3092 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3060

3030

3115

3130

As long as the stock trades above ₹3060, the near term view stays bullish for the stock. Buy on dips

14216 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14165

14100

14270

14325

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,165 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

