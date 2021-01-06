Day Trading Guide for January 6, 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
₹1426 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1402
1438
|
1450
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,415 levels
₹1293 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1280
1265
1300
|
1315
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,280 levels
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
207
214
|
216
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹214
₹94 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
93
91
97
|
99
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹97 levels
₹1966 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1946
1925
1984
|
2000
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,984 levels
₹281 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
275
270
285
|
290
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹275 levels
₹3092 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3060
3030
3115
|
3130
As long as the stock trades above ₹3060, the near term view stays bullish for the stock. Buy on dips
14216 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14165
14100
14270
|
14325
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,165 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
